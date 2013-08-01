Font of the day: BoB

A playful font perfect for headlines, BoB is available as a free download

BoB by Zarni

Inspired by the playful asethics of illustration, Burma-based typographer Zarni has created the BoB font. Offering it up as a free download, this kind of typography is perfect for experimentation and will work wonders on posters and headlines.

Coming in capital and lower case letters, BoB also includes numerical symbols as well as a variety of punctuation marks. You can use BoB for pretty much anything - just be sure to show Zarni some love.

Download BoB from Behance now!

