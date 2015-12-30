Font of the day: Brixton

We're big fans of typography and are always seeking out new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth paying for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Brixton by Luke Ferrand

Designer Luke Ferrand is the man behind today's typeface of choice Brixton. Inspired by a bus journey from his house in Crystal Palace to Brixton, South London, Ferrand drew influences from Edward Johnston's typeface for Transport for London and urban life in general.

Brixton is available to purchase over on Creative Market.

