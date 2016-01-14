Font of the day: Devinyl

Every day we choose a 'font of the day' from the best free and paid-for fonts we can find. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Devinyl by Nico Inosanto

Today's typeface of choice is Devinyl, a monolinear typeface family which mixes different styles, making it perfect for magazine and poster design. Composed by type designer Nico Inosanto, entirely in captials, the design is inspired by old grotesk from late 19th century.

Devinyl is available to purchase over on MyFonts.

