Font of the day: Elegant Lux pro

Elegant Lux pro by Wir Sind Schoener and Florian Paizs

Today's typeface of choice is Elegant Lux Pro, a slim sans serif designed by Augsburger designer Florian Paizs and art director Wir Sind Schoener.

Exclusive to The Designers Foundry, it is described as 'a completely revised and redrawn version of Elegant Lux Mager Demo. Influenced by the geometric grotesk faces that came up during the 1920s and 30s, the font is of technological construction, but has a warm appearance due to its rounded corners which pay homage to the metal type printed look'.

Elegant Lux Pro is available to purchase over on The Designers Foundry.

