Font of the day: Endurest

Endurest from The Branded Quotes

Built to withstand the challenge of trends and time, the team at The Branded Quotes Design Inc developed serif typeface Endurest. Inspired from the graphing technique of the late Sir Raymond DaBoll, Endurest is a modern vintage design, suited to a variety of print and web projects.

Endurest is available to purchase over on Creative Market.

