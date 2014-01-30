Font of the day: Essay

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Essay by Jose A Garrido

Jose A Garrido is an art director, graphic designer and founder of multidisciplinary design studio Noem9 Studio. He is also the man behind today's font of choice, Essay.

"Essay was born from an afternoon looking at old book covers in Berlin in September last year," Garrido comments. "Inspired by Herb Lubalin, athletics and rock music, its details relate with speed and punk styles but keeping the main structure intact. Works perfectly as main, bold typography combined with some serif typefaces."

Essay is available to purchase from the Noem9 Studio website, where it is currently being offered at a introductory rate of $10 until 20 Feb 20 2014.

