Font of the day: Galano Classic

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Galano Classic by Rene Bieder

The display companion of the Galano Grotesque family, Galano Classic was created by art director Rene Bieder. "It pays tribute to the geometric shapes of Futura, Avant Garde, Avenir and the like," Bieder comments on Behnace.

"However, instead of again resulting in a modern interpretation of the geometric genre, Galano Classic prefers to stay in the past, characterized by a moderate x-height and details like the long stretched leg of uppercase "R", as well as the traditional shaped lowercase "g", to mention only a few.

Galano Classic is available to purchase via MyFonts, where you can currently benefit from an 85 per cent discount on all weights. There are also demo versions of certain weights available to download for free.

Like this? Read these!