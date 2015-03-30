Font of the day: Gods own Junkyard

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Gods own Junkyard by Simon Stratford

Kicking off our font of the day posts this week is a very special project from designer Simon Stratford. Inspired by Chris "The Neon Man" Bracey, Stratford created his own neon sign typeface Gods own Junkyard.

"Chris was a British designer and artist who owned one of the biggest collections of neon signs and sculpture outside the United States," he comments. "Chris ran his own studio called Gods Own Junkyard in Walthamstow in North East London. He died on the 1 November 2014, at the age of 59 from prostate cancer."

You can test Gods own Junkyard for the price of a tweet. It's limited to just uppercase letters and is for non-commercial usage only.

Or you can buy the full commercial Gods own Junkyard typeface for just $10, with 20 per cent of sales donated to prostatecanceruk.org.

