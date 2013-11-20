Font of the day: Hannah

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Hannah by Travis Stearns

Travis Stearns is the graphic designer behind today's font of choice, Hannah. Stearns describes his design on YouWorkForThem: "Hannah is a type design comprised of three versions that work together as one, producing not variation and contrast between weights but between widths. The loose, hand drawn quality adds yet another layer of personality to the font."

Hannah is available to purchase from YouWorkForThem.

