Font of the day: Lolapeluza

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Lolapeluza by RodrigoTypo

Today's showcased typeface is Lolapeluza, created by RodrigoTypo. The designer claims that the intention of Lolapeluza was to be a typeface that is "cheerful, entertaining, and best used for children's content" – and we agree, although its retro style makes it ideal for posters, flyers and t-shirts, too.

Lolapeluza is available to purchase over on YouWorkForThem, where you can take advantage of 50 per cent off until 31 July 2015.

