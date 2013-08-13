Font of the day: Look Up

The Look Up font was inspired by the little arrow cursors on websites

Look Up by Filiz Sahin

New York based interactive designer and illustrator Filiz Sahin is quickly becoming known for her free fonts. Often experimenting with an array of different techniques, her fonts are as versatile as her own design style. Look Up is a playful font with a home-made feel, with little arrows at the edge of each letter.

Inspired by the little arrow cursors on websites, the font is easily accessible through the keyboard's upper and lower cases. Look up is perfect for the likes of posters, magazines, printings, t-shirts and more.

Download Look Up for FREE from Behance.

See more work from Filiz over on Behance.

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!