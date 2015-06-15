Font of the day: Monday

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Monday from Fenotype

Kicking our fonts of the day posts this week is the aptly titled Monday from font foundry Fenotype. A bold, strong script family, Monday consists of two weights and a matching ornament set. Available from Fontspring, it is described as having a 'polished 1950s hand lettering feeling to it, and is ideal for logo, packaging and brand design purposes'.

Monday is available to purchase over on Fontspring.

