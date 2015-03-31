Font of the day: Nevo

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Nevo by Stew Deane

Today's typeface of choice is Nevo by designer Bristish type designer Stew Deane. He comments: "Nevo is a 14-style contemporary sans serif, designed to be versatile – adapting to a variety of brands and sectors through subtle nuances in the letterforms, such as the bends in some vertical stems, and the modern simplicity of each glyph."

Nevo is available to purchase from MyFonts, where you can currently benefit from an 80 per cent discount.

