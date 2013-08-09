Font of the day: Nexa Slab

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Nexa Slab by Fontfabric

Nexa Slab is a geometric slab serif font created by Bulgaria-based independent type foundry Fontfabric. Based on the company's bestselling font Nexa, this new design font family contains three basic forms: italics, obliques and uprights, each of which has eight different weights.

Its creators comment on Behance: "Nexa Slab is serious without being rigid and inflexible, finished and lacking in nothing, systematic without being monotonous, and though it may seem at first glance to be more suitable for short, direct messages; in the hands of a master designer... it can build and create exquisite and harmonic designs."

Nexa Slab is available to purchase from MyFonts.com.

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!