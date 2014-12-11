Font of the day: Silver

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Silver by Emil Karl Bertell

A clean and elegant connected script font, Silver was created by Finnish type designer and illustrator Emil Karl Bertell. Available from MyFonts, the design is described as being 'best used on creating elegant headlines, logos and posters for packaging and branding purposes'.

Silver is available to purchase from MyFonts, where you can currently benefit from a 35 per cent discount.

