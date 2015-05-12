Font of the day: Stadt

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Discover the best free cursive fonts

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Stadt by Michael Cina

Created by type designer Michael Cina, Stadt combines typographic aesthetics from the 1950s with a contemporary twist. "Stadt brought me back to my early days of font-making," Cina comments on MyFonts.

"When I had an idea, I'd run with it, burning through the work straight for a week or two. Stadt came to me at time during which a project was put on hold, so I concentrated on creating the bones of this typeface from morning to night. A month on, it's now available for you to use."

Stadt is available to purchase over on MyFonts, where it is currently on offer at a discounted price.

