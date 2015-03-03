Font of the day: White Pine

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

White Pine by Anna London

Today's typeface of choice is hand-drawn serif White Pine by graphic designer and illustrator Anna London. "I'm so excited to share the first font that I've created, White Pine!" London comments on her blog.

"I created this while working on a logo for a client. They wanted a serif font with a hand drawn feel. I had trouble finding exactly what I wanted and decided to create it myself. Now you can download it and use it on your projects too! Just 'pay' with a tweet (or a facebook share). I'd love to see what you make with it, so don't forget to share your project!"

Simply share White Pine on Twitter or Facebook and you can download it totally free.

