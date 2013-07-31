Font of the day: Zulia Pro

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Zulia Pro by Joluvian

Artist Jose Luis Vivas Andrade aka Joluvian is a Venezuelan freelance graphic designer based in Madrid. Zulia Pro is his first venture into the world of typography. "Zulia is my first typographic project," he explains.

"It's based on my two favourite calligraphic styles, italic and brushpen. I started with simple and constrated strokeson paper with a brush and marker. After that I developed the full alphabet, starting from a set of handmade forms that could be connected in different ways according to user needs."

So, what are you waiting for? With a 30% discount on the purchase price until 7 Sept 2013, Zulia Pro is available to purchase here.

