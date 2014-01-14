Type gurus team up with Monotype

Started in London 25 years ago by David Quay and Freda Sack, The Foundry typeface library has since grown into a unique range of font styles used by designers, advertising agencies, businesses and corporations around the globe.

Now the company has teamed up with Monotype, the type company that caused waves last year by launching what was dubbed the Spotify of fonts. Monotype will now be the exclusive provider of more than 100 typefaces from The Foundry.

What's included

The Foundry collection features a range of serif, sans serif and display typefaces available in the OpenType format, and many of the fonts include extensive character sets with support for all Latin-based European languages, and some with support for Greek and Cyrillic.

In addition, many of The Foundry fonts support OpenType typographical features such as ligatures, swash characters and small caps. Examples of typefaces in the collection include the Foundry Sans family, inspired by the humanistic aspects of the Stempel Garamond serif typeface, and the Foundry Gridnik design, created in conjunction with the renowned Dutch graphic designer, Wim Crouwel, based on his 1960s sketches for typewriter use.

How to access

Fonts from The Foundry are available at Fonts.com and Linotype.com as desktop and web fonts. Linotype.com also offers the fonts for e-publications, mobile apps and server-based applications.

OEMs and developers may view the fonts in Monotype’s online font catalog and license the fonts directly from Monotype.

"David and Freda are known for premium-quality typefaces," said Allan Haley, director of words and letters at Monotype. "This agreement enables David and Freda to concentrate on what they do best - designing beautiful typefaces - while we handle all the font licensing aspects and ensure that The Foundry fonts are available for a wide range of uses."

