Free typeface HelvetiCandy hits sweet spot

One of the most popular fonts around, Helvetica has recently undergone a delicious new makeover in this mouth-watering project by graphic designer Samuel Carter Mensah.

By carefully placing over 200 pieces of candy (not including sprinkles), Mensah managed to totally recreate the sans serif typeface. "This typeface is a venture to bring the the normally unseen colorful childlike and lively essence of the Helvetica typeface," he explains. "Enjoy!"

Mensah generously offers the lower-case alphabet of HelvetiCandy as a free font, asking simply for a tweet or Facebook share in return.

Download Helveticandy for free over on Behance.

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know in the comments!