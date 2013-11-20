Font calendar gives you typography inspiration 365 days a year

365 fonts from 232 designers and 26 countries have been compiled

We're already seeing some gorgeous examples of 2014 calendar designs - from the vector designs to illustrative efforts, there's sure to be some wonderful artwork adorning your desks and walls. Here, we've come across another beautiful design - this time for the font lover.

Since 2012, the team behind German design and typography magazine Slanted make it their job to find the"freshest, boldest, most successful and unusual" fonts to feature in their annual 'Typodarium' calendar.

For 2014, they have brought together 365 fonts - one for every day - by 232 designers and foundries from 26 countries. Previous calendars have come in bright and bold colours and this turquoise addition is no different. You'll certainly get your font-spiration here!

[via Design Taxi]

Like this? Read these!

Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!

Great examples of doodle art

Brilliant Wordpress tutorial selection

Have you come across an inspiring calendar design? Let us know in the comments box below!