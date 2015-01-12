Greatest fonts countdown: 58 - Trade Gothic

FontShop AG, the renowned type foundry, conducted a survey based on historical relevance, sales at FontShop.com, and aesthetic quality. With a few additions from the experts at Creative Bloq and Computer Arts magazine, the best fonts ever were selected for the new book, 100 Best Typefaces Ever.

The YouTube logo is set in Trade Gothic Condensed

Jackson Burke, 1948

Three years after the Second World War, Californian book designer Jackson Burke took over from his colleague Chauncey H. Griffith as head of typographic development at Mergenthaler Linotype. Not long after joining the company, he presented his first drafts for a sans-serif typeface which he continued to develop and expand until 1960. Its name was Trade Gothic.

This extended period of development goes some way towards explaining why the members of the Trade Gothic font family resemble each other less closely than those of other successful sans-serif typefaces, such as Helvetica or Frutiger. But it is precisely these dissonances that have secured the typeface a loyal following over several decades.

