The history of typography in five minutes flat

The history of typography is a long and complex one. So to save you time wading through thick text books, designer Ben Barrett-Forrest created an animation that explains it all in just over five minutes.
Creating it involved a staggering 291 paper letters and 2,454 photographs and took Ben a total of 140 hours.
Beginning in a time when all lettering had to be hand-scribed, it traces typography's history right up to the modern day. It's a brilliant watch for any lover of typography. And even if you're not, after watching this we have no doubt you'll find your font fix!
Like this? Read these!
- Free tattoo fonts for designers
- Free Photoshop actions to create stunning effects
- Create a perfect mood board with these pro tips
Have you seen an inspiring video online? Let us know about it in the comments box below!