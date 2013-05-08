The history of typography in five minutes flat

The history of typography is a long and complex one. So to save you time wading through thick text books, designer Ben Barrett-Forrest created an animation that explains it all in just over five minutes.

Creating it involved a staggering 291 paper letters and 2,454 photographs and took Ben a total of 140 hours.

Beginning in a time when all lettering had to be hand-scribed, it traces typography's history right up to the modern day. It's a brilliant watch for any lover of typography. And even if you're not, after watching this we have no doubt you'll find your font fix!

