Typography takes the strain in Honda's new ad campaign

The ads contrast the Brio's reliability with the unpredictable tastes of the young

Think of car ads and you think of vehicles whizzing through sweeping, picturesque vistas. To promote its new vehicle, the Brio, Honda wanted to do something a little different.

Teagan White, a freelance designer and illustrator from Chicago, was approached to create a different type of campaign. Instead of pictures of the vehicle in action, the campaign uses illustrated typography to highlight the contrast between the reliability of the Brio and the often unpredictable tastes of the young target buyer.

Make or break

Creating custom typography for an advertising campaign is a real make-or-break moment. It needs to be unique in order to catch an audience's eye, but it also needs to be readable enough to sell the advertising message. And that's exactly what's been achieved here. Both fun and original, these designs had us impressed throughout.

Art direction was taken care of by DDB Johannesburg, with Teagan drawing the illustrations in graphite on paper with colour added in Photoshop.

See more examples of this illustrated typography on Behance.

