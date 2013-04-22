Illustrated typography puts font in the frame

Movie characters are transformed into typography with the illustrated letters series

Typography can take on many forms - from graffiti font to retro typography, the art of the letter is one that keeps on giving. Here, illustration inspiration takes centre stage, as Finnish designer Emil Bertell uses influences from movies and more for this illustrative font.

An illustrator living in Helsinki, Finland, Emil created these eye-catching designs over a number of years for an 'illustrated letters' series. The results are truly inspiring, with the designer taking influence from old Hollywood movies, animals and boomboxes as well as experimenting with colour and form.

The character portraits are seriously cool and the use of a disco ball as part of a letter had us dancing with delight. Check out the examples below for an illustrative inspiration fix.

Head over to Emil's Behance page for more inspiration.

