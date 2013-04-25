Light and shadows create striking typography

Art and typography collide in this shadow font experiment

Typography can be crafted from almost any means and inspired by almost anything. We've come across some really great experimental fonts over the past few months and continue to be impressed by the imaginations of designers from across the world.

When art and typography collides, it's a match made in heaven and this shadow font experiment from Fred Eerdekens is an absolute delight. Sculpted from copper wire, cotton and various other materials, he plays on the art of light and shadow to create words on the walls.

You may not be able to interpret the messages right away but once the phrases appear, the intricate moulding of the wire becomes apparant. A beautiful art installation that proves typography is still one of the most creative outlets around.

See more of Fred's experimental work over on his website.

Seen an experimental typography project? Let us know in the comments box below!