Lion King typogrrraphy poster designs

We love with when creatives combine two of our favourite things. Rob Getek has created these grrreat Lion King posters!

lion king posters: Simba

Oh, he just can't wait to be King!

Disney fans and typography-lovers rejoice! Vermont-based design studio Untreed Studios have combined two of the finer things in life and crafted these simba-ly purrfect poster designs. Our favourite faces from The Lion King have been specially selected and paired with their best-known movie saying.

Freelance graphic designer Rob Getek is the driving force behind the design studio, with over nine years' experience in the industry. Although the company are one of the leading web design and development agencies out there, Rob decided to turn his hand to this project for a bit of poster fun.

The characters included in the poster series feature the likes of Simba, Timone and Zazu. It's a shame to see Nala left out of the bunch but you can't have it all eh?

lion king posters: Rafiki

lion king posters: Pumba

lion king posters: scar

lion king posters: Timon

lion king posters: hyenas

lion king posters: zazu

You can purchase the individual posters or the entire series of posters for a reduced rate over on the Untreed Studios shop.

Which poster design is your favourite? Let us know in the comments box below!

