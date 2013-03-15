Lion King typogrrraphy poster designs

Oh, he just can't wait to be King!

Disney fans and typography-lovers rejoice! Vermont-based design studio Untreed Studios have combined two of the finer things in life and crafted these simba-ly purrfect poster designs. Our favourite faces from The Lion King have been specially selected and paired with their best-known movie saying.

Freelance graphic designer Rob Getek is the driving force behind the design studio, with over nine years' experience in the industry. Although the company are one of the leading web design and development agencies out there, Rob decided to turn his hand to this project for a bit of poster fun.

The characters included in the poster series feature the likes of Simba, Timone and Zazu. It's a shame to see Nala left out of the bunch but you can't have it all eh?

You can purchase the individual posters or the entire series of posters for a reduced rate over on the Untreed Studios shop.

Like this? Read these!

Free graffiti font selection

Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!

Great examples of doodle art

Which poster design is your favourite? Let us know in the comments box below!