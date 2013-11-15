You'll never guess how this typography was created

The entire alphabet, and numbers 1-10, as you've never seen them before...

Butterflies have some of the most beautiful colours and patterns on their wings, with many nature enthusiats and wildlife photographers catching a glimpse of their impressive palettes. One such photographer is Norwegian nature photographer Kjell Bloch Sandved.

Spotting something rather wonderful within his huge array of butterfly photographs, Sandved noticed that some of the patterns upon the wings resembled the letters of the alphabet. Assembling the photos, he's created the entire alphabet as well as numerals 0-9.

If you've fallen in love with this typography as much as we have, you'll be pleased to know that the photographer is now taking orders for custom butterfly typographic prints over on his website.

[via Design Taxi]

Like this? Read these!

What do you think of this font? Let us know in the comments box below!