The book that teaches toddlers about typefaces

Follow the little 'a' as it tries to find its typeface

If you're passionate about typography and have kids, this Kickstarter project is right up your street. For the book Are You My Typeface? aims to turn your offspring into a typography-loving Mini-Me.

Created by designer Jesse Austin-Breneman, the project started as a hand-made board book for his daughter. Telling the story of a little lost 'a' searching for its typeface, the letter meets many other typefaces before finally finding its home.

An adorable learning resource, the project has already proved hugely popular by reaching its minimum goal over on Kickstarter. Head on over there to secure your font-fuelled book of fun. We know you'll enjoy just as much as the little ones!

To back this Kickstarter project, head over to Are You My Typeface?

