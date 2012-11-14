Add typography to your Instagram photos

All the Instagram lovers out there will have no doubt come across the popular iPhone app 'Over'. Allowing you to add typography to your Instagram images, it was the perfect addition to any Instagram addict.

Just an example of what you can do with Overgram

User Experience

Yesterday, a free version of the app launched in the App Store called Overgram. Giving you access to 10 fonts and text alignment, it doesn't have as many fonts to choose from as the original paid-for version but there's still plenty of fun to be had.

It offers a great user experience too. A rotary-style dial lets you customize your typography layout, and the whole process is very straight forward and easy to learn.

