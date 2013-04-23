An A-Z of semantic typography

Earlier this month, we introduced the concept of semantic typography - - type pictures that spell out the meaning of words visually - via the witty creations of Ji Lee. That post proved so popular, we decided to seek out some more, and uncovered this brilliantly quirky 'Idea Alphabet' created by Norfolk-based designer Jordan Blyth.

"Each letterform is derived from an existing typeface and is subsequently crafted, using its inherent negative space to visually represent an object or idea in which the letter itself begins with," Blyth explains. You often to look twice to see the letter's subtle semantic form, but that just made us like them more.

Blyth has produced 26 Idea Alphabet books in total, with pages printed onto white uncoated 120gsm olin rough stock. The striking cover type is foiled in white onto 350gsm ebony colorplan.

See more of Jordan's work over on his website.

