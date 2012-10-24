Sony celebrates with giant typography

Designer Alex Fowkes was the brains behind Sony Music's new timeline, which covers almost 150 square metres of wall space in the music company's Derry St offices. Image © Rob Antill

You wait ages for a gigantic typography-based installation and then two of them come along at once... Last week we reported on how United Creatives had created a massive typography mural for the UK town of Walsall. Now Sony Music is celebrating its 125 years of musical history with this awesome typographical timeline.

Covering almost 150 square metres of wall space in Sony’s open plan Derry Street offices, the graphic installation was designed by Alex Fowkes, winner of Creative Review's "One to Watch" in 2011.

Organised by decade, the timeline is divided into 54 columns, each of which are over two metres tall. It uses CNC (Computer Numerated Control) cut vinyl as the sole medium for the whole installation.

The installation celebrates artists stretching from 1887 to the present day. Image © Rob Antill

The piece features nearly 1,000 names of artists signed to Sony Music and its affiliate labels, from 1887 to the present day. Among them are musical icons Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley, Jimi Hendrix and Bruce Springsteen. The artwork also highlights key developments over the last 125 years in technology, musical formats and corporate history.

Want to know more? Check out the Sony Music timeline website or this cool making-of video:

