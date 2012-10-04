Stunning type based chess set

Recently, New York type foundry Hoefler & Frere-Jones created Champion; one of their most popular types to date. To celebrate this fantastic offering, Hat-trick design's Jim Sutherland has crafted this stunning chess set homage.

True to type

Based on Champion (Lightweight), the letters are laser-cut acrylic, with 50 chess sets produced for purchase. The King is represented with the 'K,' which is 50mm tall, while the pawns come in at 30mm.

Whilst Sutherland tried to stay as true to the typeset as possible, he had to slightly alter the Q and P for stability. The 364mm x 364mm chess board is made from 2mm greyboard, foiled in black.

Further details

During the process of creating the chess set, Sutherland set up this brilliant Tumblr blog to showcase his inspirations and progress. Even if you're not a huge fan of the chess set, it's a brilliant insight into the world of typography.

The chess set is available to buy for £275 but is strictly limited-edition (only 50 have been produced).

What do you think of Jim Sutherland's chess set? Will you be buying it? Let us know in the comments box below!