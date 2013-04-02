7 amazing experiments in typography and texture

Brian Jaramillo uses texture to bring typography to life

Typography inspiration can be seen almost anywhere. From the shop front on your local high street to the street sign above your head, there are all kinds of amazing fonts to be found if you look hard enough.

Brian Jaramillo of Agency 26 is a designer with a passion for type and lettering who shares his awesome experiments in custom-made letting on his Tumblr site, Type & Texture. These typefaces are mainly created from scratch in Adobe Illustrator, before adding the all-important textures.

The site is a fantastic source of inspiration, with fonts depicted in a number of brilliant ways. It's all about the textures here, proving that the smallest touches can make the biggest of differences.

See more Type & Texture over on the Tumblr site.

Where do you get your typography inspiration? Let us know in the comments box below!