Cult TV series Firefly returns as online game

Fans of Joss Whedon's cult sci-fi series Firefly will be shaking with excitement after it was announced at the San Diego Comic-Con that Firefly Online will launch for iOS and Android devices in the summer of 2014. That's right folks, a Firefly game!

You’ll be able to build and customise your own ship and, as captain, hire a crew and head on missions. Much like the crew of Serenity, the Firefly-class transport ship featured in the original show, players must do whatever it takes to survive in the 'Verse: find a crew, find a job and keep flying.

We can't wait to see the kind of animation the team come up with, and can only hope that the original actors get in on the action. For more information and to register at the official website.

