Paper world of adventure for PlayStation

It's all about miniature sets and scaled paper puppets in this vibrant paper universe, created for Sony's new PlayStation Vita game Tearaway. In the 30-second ad, viewers are transported into the virtual world and introduced to various elements of game play.

The talented teams at VFX facility the Moving Picture Company (MPC) and 180 Amsterdam teamed up with RSA director Rob Blishen to bring the brilliant spot to life, for which they used a variety of techniques, including 2D, 3D, stop motion and live action and matchmoving.

The MPC team comment in a press release: "Following a detailed 3D pre-vis, a miniature scale hand made paper set was constructed on a series of decks. As the protagonist is life-size and shot against green screen, the camera moves were extremely limited. Each camera move in the miniature world had to be scaled up twelve times, which meant a large studio space was required in order to shoot up to 12 metres away from the actor and only very short panning moves were feasible on the paper set.

"Matte paintings extended the sets, which were built on 5x3 meter platforms. The ice segment, desert world and canyon all consisted of DMP backgrounds, which were first built in 3D to act as a realistic base before being painted. 3D character models were supplied by Media Molecule, keeping the characters true to the game, which were then rigged and animated at MPC."

