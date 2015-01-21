Theatre turns to digital creatives in the battle with blockbusters

In a competitive entertainment market how do theatre companies get bums on seats and away from the draw of the take-away and the latest blockbuster on Blu-ray?

The way they're doing it is with creative video and behind-the-scenes promotional material. The National Theatre's highly active YouTube channel entices an audience in with behind-the-scenes clips from shows in production as well as show trailers distributed across their social media network.

Paul Wyatt has been working as a creative director and filmmaker for over 15 years with an enviable roster of clients such as the Royal Society of Art, Universal Music, UAL and Made by Many. He's recently been collaborating with award-winning drama school Fourth Monkey their ensemble production of Elephant Man with a specially shot and produced trailer for the production which had a much acclaimed launch at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and is supported by the Arts Council.

Wyatt combines After Effects, Premiere Pro and filmmaking skills to produce a visceral trailer which gives the viewer a feel for the production. Find out more about the play at www.fourthmonkey.co.uk.

