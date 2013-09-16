Playful website lures punters to boutique shop

Three years after first opening its virtual doors, boutique online shop Howkapow has unveiled a fresh, playful new website, created by Bristol-based web designers Hype & Slippers.

Over a period of five months, the Hype & Slippers team collaborated with Howkapow founders Cat and Rog How, to create an offering that better aligns Howkapow with its bright, upbeat brand values.

Custom-made dioramas

In order to showcase its wide range of products, Howkapow commissioned still life, prop stylist and art director photographer Luke Albert to shoot shot photographs of custom-made paper-cut-outs or dioramas to showcase the company's hero range.

"Our new-look website has been a labour of love and we couldn't be more pleased with the results," says Cat How. "We wanted to create a space that better demonstrates the playful nature of Howkapow and the wonderful kaleidoscope of more than 400 homewares, kitchenwares, lighting, prints, jewellery, accessories and stationary we now sell.

"With the assistance of Hype and Slippers and Luke Albert - not to mention all the brilliant designers whose wonderful handiwork we are delighted to stock, the site is now truly reflective of who and what we are about: 'Stand-out smile-inducing style'."

