Free ebook about UX design best practices

Covering the entire UX design process from start to finish, UX Design Process Best Practices answers any questions you may have about UX design in a single 111-page guide.

Taking readers through proper UX design step-by-step, this guidebook distills best practices into a single, easy-to-read source. The team at the prototyping app UXPin draw on their real life Agile experience by including actual working samples of only the most useful UX documentation.

The book is all about teaching just the right amount of processes and documentation to move the design forward. Know why each process is important and exactly how to apply each one.

The six-chapter ebook offers advice for:

How to design better UX in 5 days with stripped-down design processes recommended by Google Ventures

How to minimize busywork and deliverables for your preferred design process

How to approach documentation as a collaborative exercise instead of paperwork to be handed off

How to plan, gather requirements, research, design, and test UX with your team from start to finish

Best practices for all UX processes and documentation: mockups, prototypes, wireframes, interviews, surveys, personas, user stories & scenarios, journey maps, usability reports, user flows, and more

