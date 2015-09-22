Free ebook about visual storytelling in web design

Download this free book today

The difference between good design and great design is the emotional response from the user. Web interfaces must go beyond usability to tell stories, but this requires a sharp skillset to master the visual subtleties.

The Visual Storyteller's Guide to Web UI Design explains everything a designer needs to know to design websites with rich narrative. This book is available free to download from the prototyping app UXPin, as part of their free design library.

In 68 pages, this ebook explains its advice with analyzed examples from 29 companies including Tesla, Fitbit, Microsoft, Squarespace, Foursquare, and more. It covers such topics as:

How to design sites to lure people into long-term engagement

The 3 types of storytelling imagery — iconic, symbolic, and indexical — and how to apply each to web UI design

How to use illustrations, mascots, rich backgrounds, and gamification to immerse users in the UX

How to create and execute “visual game plan” beforehand

Analysis of different styles of visual storytelling, and which one works best for certain projects

How to develop your own personal visual style

Interactive design techniques for web storytelling

It's worth checking out and reads fairly quickly since it's example-driven. Download this free ebook now.

