Free ebook: The Guide to Usability Testing

Pay nothing for this handy guide

Usability testing helps you see the bottom line of whether your design works or doesn’t. Listed as a top 10 design tool for 2015 by net magazine for its wireframing, prototyping, and built-in usability testing, UXPin wrote this e-book to explain how to plan, select, and execute different types of user tests.

The Guide to Usability Testing by UXPin includes seven chapters of case studies, detailed explanations, and advice from usability experts.

The nitty-gritty of usability testing

This free e-book includes:

Best practices from companies like Apple, MailChimp, Yahoo, DirecTV, Buffer, and more.

Advice for 30 usability tests including diary studies, eye tracking, moderated & unmoderated testing, and much more.

Advice from usability experts like Jakob Nielsen, Jeff Sauro, Dr. David Travis, and others.

Check out the e-book, and feel free to share if you find it helpful.

Once you’re ready to get started, download the free usability testing kit, personally created by UXPin CEO Marcin Treder based on his seven years of UX design experience.

Like this? Read these!