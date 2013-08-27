Adobe announces major update to Dreamweaver

A new rendering engine promises to displays web content within Dreamweaver with the same performance and HTML5 technology support available in Google Chrome

When Adobe announced in May that all new versions of its CS software would now be launched exclusively through the Creative Cloud subscription services, it promised that this would mean designers getting new features all year round - rather than having to wait a whole 12 months for a new boxed version. So users of Dreamweaver CC, Adobe's best known tool for creating, publishing, and managing websites, have been eagerly awaiting the first big update. And now it's here, with the company announcing a number of new features and improvements. They include:

Live Highlight

This enables designers to visualize the relationships between the HTML elements in Live View and applied CSS selectors. Developers can now inspect and highlight elements in real time.

Inspect and highlight elements in Live View in real time, interacting with the CSS Designer tool

Modernized Live View

This new feature integrates a rendering engine side-by-side with the work area, displaying web content with the same HTML5 technology support available in Chrome.

Sync Settings

This handy feature, already available for Photoshop CC and Illustrator CC, and most recently added to InDesign, has finally arrived for Dreamweaver CC. It enables designers to sync workspaces, keyboard shortcuts and more between multiple computers via the Cloud.

Customize your workflow on your home computer and you can sync your settings to your work computer or laptop via the Cloud

Also:

Code View has been given line number highlighting and highlighting of matching tags, as well as CSS selector code hints including Preferences support for colour customization.

There's also now support for PHP 5.4 and the jQuery Mobile library has been updated to version 1.8.3.

There's a new colour picker, which promises to speed up visual CSS editing workflows.

You can see the new feature in action in the video posted here.

Liked this? Read these!

Have you signed up for the Creative Cloud? What do you think of it? Let us know in the comments!