Motion UI is a Sass library for creating animations using CSS

ZURB, the creators of Foundation, have made animation library Motion UI open source so that you can use it to easily make CSS animations and transitions in any project.

Motion UI was originally part of Foundation for Apps, but the version they've now released stands on its own and has been updated with extra features. It has an animation queueing system, better transition options and CSS patterns that you can adapt to work with any JavaScript animation library.

The library gives you fine control over how your animations work, and you can even experiment with some of this on the homepage; click a class name to see the yeti animate.

