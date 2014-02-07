How to give your android a killer stare

So, we've already explained how to create a futureproof robot design. Now we'll show you how to give your virtual android that essential finishing touch: a natural-looking pair of electronic eyes and a stare to die for. Over to ace 3D artist, Paulo Dias!

01. Start with the face

"At first, I really liked a face modelled in 3ds Max by my assistant Caio Cesar, a female face, very attractive and well modelled. From there, I started working on 3D faces, randomly chamfering and bevelling the edges in order to mark the fittings."

02. Workings of the eyeball

"On the eyeball, it was especially interesting to work on the iris. I wanted to build a system like the aperture diaphragm of a camera lens with carbon fibre, malleable and animated, as if in the instant that the diaphragm expands or retracts. The carbon fibre cables are there to operate the mechanical iris."

03. Deciding on a surface

"In the face, I found it interesting to mix white acrylic with silicone, which is very good for aesthetic purposes because it allows people to see the gears inside the metal skeleton of the character. All this is inspired by the film I, Robot, which marked a new era in the design of robots with human expressions."

04. Establish the stare

"The conclusion of this work, was the meaningful stare of the robot, which gave value to the material. The subtleties of the illustration is what enriches the images, which are not always easy to achieve, but the passion for art, whether analogue or digital is what drives us to achieve personal satisfaction."

Words: Paulo Dias

This article originally appeared in 3D World issue 175.

