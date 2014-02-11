Topics

Mindblowing VFX stretches the limits of human imagination

By () 3D World  

GE unveils the latest TV commercial in its ongoing Imagination at work campaign from BBDO New York.

MJZ's Dante Ariola, BBDO, New York and Method Studios recently unleashed their inner child in this new spot for General Electric (GE). 'Childlike Imagination' depicts a little girl envisioning all the amazing things her mom makes as a GE employee.

And she certainly has a creative mind. Among her ideas are aeroplanes as birds, a cool submarine and trees that come to life, meaning Method Studios really had it's work cut out.

The feature-level VFX are incredibly impressive and serve the narration of the spot perfectly. The opening shot of a beautiful, big moon, which quickly moves beneath the waves to shine a light on underwater fans, being a prime example.

Liked this? Read these!

See more 3D World articles

Topics

3D World