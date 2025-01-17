If you're into 3D printing then I've got some great news for you. Anycubic is hosting a limited-time weekend sale on some of the best 3D printers on the market right now. This includes multicolour FDM printers such as the popular Kobra 3 Combo, as well as fan favourites like the Kobra 2 Max for large-scale prints.

The top deal I would recommend going for is the Anycubic Kobra 3 (with no ACE Pro) which has been reduced from $369 to just $259 this weekend. That's a generous $110 saving, but you'll need the code EMK320 to redeem this offer.

Anycubic's Kobra 3 printer was released in May 2024, and boasts impressively fast print speeds of 600mm/s as well as auto-levelling, and a perfectly sized printing space for most models. It has the capability for multicolour prints too should you wish, but you'll need to purchase the Anycubic ACE Pro filament chamber for this to be possible. Prefer something all-in-one? There's also a deal on the new Kobra S1 Combo printer for only $749 $579 with the code KBRA20. Thank me later!

Don't miss out on Anycubic's weekend sale!

Anycubic Kobra 3: was $369 now $259 at Anycubic Save: $110 with code EMK320 Overview: This 3D printer is an excellent choice for both beginners and pros. It's user-friendly and has the capability for multicolour prints when used with the ACE Pro chamber (sold separately). A lot of creatives are starting to invest in multiple printer setups now, so this deal is perfect for those who own multiple ACE Pro chambers and need another workhorse printer. Key features: Build Volume: 250x250x260mm | Printing Speed: 600mm/s(Max) | Nozzle Temp: ≤300℃ | Hotbed Temp: ≤110℃ | Display: 4.3-inch touch screen | Build Platform: PEI spring steel | Connectivity: USB flash drive, Wi-Fi, AC Cloud | Power Supply: 400W | Weight: Kobra 3 9.2kg | Release date: May 2024. Price history: For a bit of price context, the Anycubic Kobra 3 usually retails for $369 / £339 on its own, and without the ACE Pro chamber. Price check: Amazon: $299.99 (Prime-only deal) Review Consensus: I haven't yet got my hands on the Anycubic Kobra 3, but I currently own its predecessor, the Anycubic Kobra 2 model, which is an excellent high-speed 3D printer for beginners. TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Hardware: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

Below you'll find the best deals and lowest prices on the Anycubic Kobra 3 and Ace Pro attachment in your region and worldwide, using our clever deals widget that updates 24/7.