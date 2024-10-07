Forget Prime Day, our favourite 3D printer is cheaper direct from the manufacturer

Amazon's Prime Day in October sale has come around, and seeing big deals across creative tech, but that doesn't mean that Amazon has the best prices on everything. Our favourite 3D printer, the Anycubic 3 combo is much cheaper direct from the manufacturer – you can save save $379 directly from Anycubic.

The Anycubic Kobra 3 Combo tops our list of the best 3D printers on the market right now. It offers a step up from the Anycubic Kobra 2, which we also loved, adding multicolour printing and simultaneous filament drying. The package includes Anycubic's latest FDM printer plus the all-new Anycubic Color Engine Pro (ACE Pro) chamber. See below for all the details, and make sure you're following or Prime Day Apple deals live blog for updates on the best deals from the sale.

The best Anycubic Kobra 3 combo deal

Anycubic Kobra 3 Combo (with ACE Pro)

Was: $549

Now: $379

Save: $170 Overview: This new 3D from Anycubic is something of a first, offering smart multi-colour printing (up to 8 colours) with the help of an attachment called the ACE Pro, which doubles as a filament dryer and handy storage containment for your materials while you print. This allows Anycubic to compete with premium printers such as BambuLab products. Key features: Build Volume: 250x250x260mm | Printing Speed: 600mm/s(Max) | Nozzle Temp: ≤300℃ | Hotbed Temp: ≤110℃ | Display: 4.3-inch touch screen | Build Platform: PEI spring steel | Connectivity: USB flash drive, Wi-Fi, AC Cloud | Power Supply: 400W | Weight: Kobra 3 9.2kg / ACE Pro 4.6kg Release date: May 2024. Price history: For price context, the recommended retail price of the Anycubic Kobra 3 Combo is $599.99 for the full package or $369 for the printer alone. With this in mind, I think the deal above is a bargain. Current price: Amazon $599.99 Review Consensus: This 3D printer tops our own buying guide, where we noted that it opens up more creative options. Our sister sites have also given it glowing reviews. you can learn more about the features in our Anycubic Kobra 3 Combo preview piece. TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Hardware: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

Not the deal for you? See below for the best deals on Anycubic 3D printers in your region.