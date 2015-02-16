Popular 3D tool offers big discount to Photoshop users

LightWave's Image Falloff feature in action

Created "by artists for artists", 3D tool LightWave offers an end-to-end production pipeline to model, animate, capture, retarget, render, and input and output to 3D.

Already popular among pro 3D artists, it's now targeting the amateur/beginner market with a very special discount offer.

For a limited time, users of other 2D and 3D software programs – including Autodesk Maya, 3ds Max and Softimage, Houdini, Cinema 4D, Modo, Unity, Zbrush, Adobe Photoshop, After Effects, Flash, and more – can get a full license of LightWave 2015 software for only $695, a savings of $300 over the current $995 retail price.

Genoma 2 advanced rigging in LightWave

The $695 crossgrade offer is set to end in a few days February 20, 2015. Details of the offer are available here.

For more information about LightWave 3D software or the LightWave 3D Group, visit www.lightwave3d.com.

