Amazing 3D typography - you won't believe your eyes

This stunning 3D typography uses clever placement and angles to completely blow your mind.

Lex Wilson uses perspective to his full advantage

We've seen plenty of typography in our time here at Creative Bloq but we're always impressed when 3D comes into play. This trompe l'oeil offering from illustrator and graphic designer Lex Wilson has blown our minds by using some clever techniques to make the fonts pop.

Using perspective to his advantage, the Nottingham Trent University graduate creates a range of playful fonts that seem as though they're escaping from the pages of his trusty Moleskine notebook.

Wilson constantly experiments with type, describing himself as an obsessive compulsive illustrator. The practise seems to have definitely paid off, as we can't steer our eyes away from his fonts.

