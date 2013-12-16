Bold 3D illustrations showcase some killer fashion

The project is inspired by Instagram and urban high-fashion

Fashion Killa is a self-initiated project by Hamburg-based artist Antoni Tudisco. Still just 21 years old, the creative has already found clients in the likes of MTV, BMW and Rolling Stone magazine.The project, which he describes as being "gold and bold", was born out of a mixture of, "boredom, Instagram and the whole urban high-fashion lifestyle thing".

Tudisco had always wanted to work with the brands included in the project. This series of self-initiated pieces enabled him to do so with total creative freedom.

Fashion Killa is a project that’s beautifully rendered, well lit and full of interesting compositions. "I just design what comes into my head," Tudisco says. "That’s it."

